NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) firm Sugar Cosmetics on Monday announced the appointment of Suchit Sikaria as chief business officer. Sikaria joins the company from digital marketing agency Performics India (that was formed by the merger of legacy brands Convonix and Resultrix in 2018) where he was serving as the managing partner.

In the new role, Sikaria will be leading and handling the core D2C division at Sugar Cosmetics.

Vineeta Singh, co-founder & CEO, Sugar Cosmetics said, “Over the past six months at Sugar, we have aggressively been growing the team who can accelerate the brand’s trajectory. We have over 120 new team members and we’re not done yet. Suchit’s deep expertise in scaling large-budget performance marketing campaigns for one of largest digital advertising agency will be pivotal to scaling the revenues 5x times in the next three years and further cementing the brand’s hold in the D2C market space."

An IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, Sikaria brings more than 14 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing and business operations while working with Performics India and Nokia India. He also brings an additional four years of start-up experience from his own entrepreneurial venture in the food-tech space and is expected to tap into this.

"I look forward to bringing in my experience of the industry and building the brand in to a much larger D2C player; not just in the country, but even globally," said Sikaria.

Launched in 2015, Sugar Cosmetics clocked over Rs130 crore in revenue in FY21. The company currently offers over 550 products in makeup and skincare verticals. Sugar’s current retail presence is across 10,000 stores, including 18 exclusive brand outlets and 32 kiosks, in over 130 cities.

