Direct-to-consumer (D2C) firm Bewakoof, which sells apparel and accessories, on Tuesday announced the launch of dedicated beauty and personal care line under the brand Cosmos Beauty.

Under the Cosmos brand, 43 products have been launched including day and night creams, aftershave, bath salts, beard oil and serums, that will go live on Bewakoof.com and all e-commerce marketplaces. The price range of the products starts from ₹350 onwards and it is targeted at consumers of all genders.

The company said that the brand name Cosmos comes from Cosmic as the product design, packaging and formulation are inspired from natural ingredients and minerals.

Aditi Pai, business head, Cosmos Beauty, said that the company has been researching various beauty concoctions available in the market.

"While studying, we identified gaps that we could fill in by using minerals and giving it a twist with natural ingredients like pomegranate, hibiscus and oats. Minerals are widely known for their curative properties if used in the correct proportions. Mineral-based beauty products are the latest innovation globally and we aim to bring the best of the cosmic universe to our customers in the form of Cosmos," she added.

The entire range is curated to cater to the requirement of the urban market that is looking for healthy and safe beauty products.

Prabhkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Bewakoof, said, “Our track record and data show a strong demand for differentiated beauty brands which have efficacy, fair price and don’t discriminate, who don’t propagate the idea of a fair skin but address the problems for all skin types and concerns."

Singh said that the company is targeting ₹100 crore in 18 months and ₹500 crore in four years.

According to a June 2020 report by Euromonitor International, the Indian skincare and haircare industry is expected to grow to ₹47,000 crore by 2024. A large part of this growth will be stimulated by-products with an emphasis on products that embody sustainable living. Covid-19 has hastened the adoption of e-commerce and a large part of this growth will come from consumption on online platforms.

