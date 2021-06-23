New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Wednesday said it has commenced construction of its largest manufacturing facility in India in Madhya Pradesh, with an estimated investment of ₹550 crore.

The new unit will manufacture a range of food products, Ayurvedic medicines and health supplements, the maker of Vatika hair oil, Real Juice, and Dabur Red toothpaste said.

“The first phase of construction of this new facility – which has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh Government as well as the central government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme—is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021-22 financial year," the company said in a statement.

The unit will provide direct and indirect employment to around 1,250 people in the first phase and to over 3,000 people at the end of the final phase.

"This project is the largest single investment by Dabur in the state of Madhya Pradesh and is a clear commitment on our part towards promoting the traditional science of Ayurveda. We have a clear growth strategy in mind and in order to achieve our ambitious goals, we need modern, state-of-the-art, high-performance plants," Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India Limited’s, chief executive officer said.

Demand for its health portfolio such as Dabur chyawanprash and honey grew in the aftermath of the pandemic as consumers sought more ayurvedic products and health supplements.

The company has since expanded its portfolio adding products such as—Dabur Red Pulling Oil, Dabur Anu Tailam among others.

“This new facility will provide us the space needed to rapidly expand our production capacity to not only satisfy the growing demand for Ayurvedic products and medicines but also develop and launch innovative food products for the future," Malhotra said.

Spread over 51 acres of land, the new plant will be one of the largest manufacturing facilities for Dabur worldwide.

“The plant would feature fully automated processing and packing lines as well as state-of-the-art warehousing infrastructure to optimize supply chain and quality management," Shahrukh A Khan, executive director, operations at the company said.

