NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India has deployed "immunity vans" across residential areas and other spots in cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Jabalpur etc., to boost sales of its newly launched and existing range of immunity and health products.

The move is aimed at capturing growing demand for health and immunity boosting products, especially as concerns around covid-19 pique consumer interest in such categories.

The maker of Real Fruit juice and health products such as Chyawanprash and packaged honey, said it was deploying these vans to "give consumers access to immunity-boosting products at their doorsteps."

Companies selling packaged foods, especially those marketed on the health and immunity plank, have seen a spike in demand. As a result, several companies are expanding their offerings and reach to include more “immunity boosters" and supplements.

“Consumers have been seeking quality Ayurvedic immunity-boosting products in the wake of the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic," Minoo Phakey, Dabur India’s senior general manager for marketing said in a statement.

Pakhey said consumer concern around avoiding crowded places has prompted the company to place these vans to accessible spots.

Several companies including Bata and Levi's have taken up similar efforts that include deploying stores on wheels in residential complexes to drive sales.

In the first phase, Dabur has rolled out 12 such vans in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Bilaspur, Jaipur, Patna and Raipur.

These vans are will move around residential localities, government offices, among other places.

Dabur will retail Dabur Chyawanprash, Giloy ki Ghanvati tablets, Ashagandha capsules and ImuDab syrup, to name a few. Recently launched products like Amla juice, Giloy Ras, Giloy-Neem-Tulsi juice, tulsi and turmeric drops will also be available at these mobile outlets.

