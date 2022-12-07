Dabur enters feminine hygiene market1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 12:52 PM IST
Dabur’s Fem Ultra Care sanitary napkins will now compete with P&G that sells sanitary care products under the brand Whisper, as well as J&J’s Stayfree
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Wednesday announced its foray into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care sanitary napkins.