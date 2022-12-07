New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Wednesday announced its foray into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care sanitary napkins.

To be sure, Fem is already a personal care brand sold by Dabur; it sells bleaching creams. Dabur will now compete with P&G that sells sanitary care products under the brand Whisper, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s Stayfree.

For now, the product will be sold online—it is being launched on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. The launch will further strengthen brand Fem’s presence in the personal care market in India, the company said announcing the launch.

“The world around us is evolving at a fast pace. As a women-centric brand, Fem understands the specific needs of women, and has been constantly innovating and expanding our product range to meet the emerging and unmet needs of our consumers. With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price," said Smerth Khanna, Dabur India’s business head for e-commerce and modern trade.

To be sure, Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes brnads such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, it also sells personal care brands such as Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste and Réal in the food and beverages category.

“We are delighted to onboard Dabur’s newest offering ‘FEM Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins’ on our platform. Flipkart’s wide customer base can now enjoy the benefits of increased selection of personal care and hygiene with Dabur’s offering," Kanchan Mishra, Flipkart’s senior director-FMCG, general merchandise and home, said.

As part of the product launch, Dabur also announced a new social initiative to support women’s health. Against each pack of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkin sold, Dabur has committed to give one sanitary napkin free to underprivileged girls.