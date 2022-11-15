New Delhi: Home-grown fast moving consumer products company Dabur India Ltd., has entered the premium tea market with the launch of Dabur Vedic Tea, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have launched the most critical and important ingredient of every Indian’s household kitchen. Dabur Vedic Tea, made from a curated blend of premium tea leaves. We profoundly look at ‘digital smoke signals’ and take direction in areas where we can delight consumers with ‘unmet, unarticulated’ demand and craft our proposition accordingly," said Lavesh Dewangan, brand manager, Dabur India Ltd.

India is a large tea drinking market with both in-home as well as out-of-home consumption driving sale of the beverage. Large companies including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Tata Consumer Beverages operate in the branded tea market in India. Dabur Vedic Tea is positioned as a premium black tea and will compete with existing players.

Dabur has rolled out a slew of innovations over the last few years as it tries to gain a stronger foothold across Indian households. This includes launches within the packaged foods, beverages, immunity and personal care categories.

Dabur Vedic Tea is being launched on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

“After the successful launch of Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea in a tea bag format last year, we are now excited to launch our latest product Dabur Vedic Tea- Packaged Black Tea, for tea lovers across the country. Unlike regular tea, it is a special blend of premium tea leaves from Assam, Nilgiri and Darjeeling, combined with the goodness of more than 30 Ayurvedic Herbs," said Prashant Agarwal, marketing head, Health Supplement, Dabur India.

To be sure, Dabur India’s sells Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care space; and Réal in the food and beverages category.