Dabur enters premium tea market1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:44 PM IST
Dabur Vedic Tea is positioned as a premium black tea and will compete with existing players, including Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consumer Beverages
New Delhi: Home-grown fast moving consumer products company Dabur India Ltd., has entered the premium tea market with the launch of Dabur Vedic Tea, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.