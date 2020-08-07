Dabur expands baby care product portfolio, launches 8 new products

Homegrown FMCG firm Dabur on Friday announced the expansion of its baby care portfolio with the launch of eight new Ayurveda-based products looking into the growing demand of baby care products.

Dabur has launched the new baby care products on e-commerce platform Amazon, where these would be exclusively available, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Dabur India Marketing Head-Healthcare OTC Ajay Singh Parihar said, "With the growing demand of baby care products, we have decided to expand the Dabur Baby Care portfolio with a range of products enriched with Ayurvedic herbs."

Being a pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, Dabur is committed to offer Ayurveda-based solutions, he said.

“The launch of Dabur Baby Range is another step forward in this direction of launching products, which are based on the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda but available in modern-day convenient formats," Parihar added.

The growth is led by factors as the increasing number of working women, rising birth rate and the growing number of dual-income families across the country

Several players including Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, Himalayan Global and Kimberly-Clark are operating in the baby care segment in with their products in toiletries, personal care, food & beverages and others.

Besides, Dabur on Friday also announced introducing ‘Dabur Immunity Vans’ aiming to deliver its range of Ayurvedic medicines and products closer to consumer households.

These specially designed vans, which is part of Dabur’s direct-to-consumer ‘Immunity at your Doorstep’ initiative, have been deployed across 10 cities in India to give consumers access to immunity-boosting products at their doorsteps.

Through these Vans, Dabur is offering a range of immunity-boosting products which includes Chyawanprash, Giloy ki Ghanvati tablets, Ashagandha capsule during the Covid times.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

