Dabur expands baby care product portfolio, launches 8 new products

Dabur expands baby care product portfolio, launches 8 new products

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST

PTI

Dabur announced the expansion of its baby care portfolio with the launch of eight new Ayurveda-based products looking into the growing demand of baby care products, they have been launched on e-commerce platform Amazon, where these would be exclusively available