NEW DELHI: Dabur India Ltd. on Friday said it is expanding its digestive brand Hajmola with an additional variant, Dabur Hajmola LimCola.

Digestive brand Hajmola falls under the company’s healthcare portfolio.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be the face of the brand campaign to endorse the product. The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, the company said in a statement.

“We will also be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides Dabbawalas in Mumbai, Airlines and at key Bus depots, offering our consumers a chance to touch, feel and experience the new hajmola LimCola," Ajay Singh Parihar, Dabur India’s marketing head for the OTC-healthcare business said.

Consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a tangy punch, the company said.

Hajmola LimCola will be available in two consumer packs of a Re1 sachet and 120-tab bottle.

Devgn said: “I am excited to be a part of this new innovation with Hajmola that is all set to disrupt the digestive space in India."

Dabur Hajmola digestive is already available in seven different variants in formats like tablets and candies.

Dabur India Ltd sells brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara, Vatika hair oil, Réal fruit drinks, among others.

