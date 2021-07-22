Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Dabur expands honey range to spreads and syrups

Dabur expands honey range to spreads and syrups

Dabur's product can be added into milk, spread on bread as well as pancakes and waffles and used to make desserts
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

  • Dabur Honey Tasties has been launched in two flavours—Chocolate and Strawberry, priced at 120 for a 200 gm pack

NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd, on Thursday announced its entry into the syrups and spreads category with the launch of flavoured honey.

Dabur Honey Tasties has been launched in two flavours—Chocolate and Strawberry – priced at 120 for a 200 gm pack. The product will be retailed in select stores and on e-commerce platforms.

Late last year, the company’s honey brand along with several other popular honey brands sold in the market were found to be adulterated with sugar syrup according to a report released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Dabur has since denied claims.

It has instead moved to launch more products under its Dabur Honey brand including 'organic' honey earlier this year.

The new launch marks its entry into the spreads space. Hershey’s and Ferrero sell spreads and syrups in India.

“Millennial moms are increasingly looking for products that offer great taste while being healthy for their little ones. They are also finding ways of giving the goodness of honey to their kids. Dabur Honey Tasties, a one-of-its-kind innovation in the honey category, provides a tasty treat that kids will love," Prashant Agarwal, marketing head for health supplements at the company said in a statement.

The product can be added into milk, spread on bread as well as pancakes and waffles and used to make desserts.

Dabur India sells products across foods, beverages, immunity boosters, personal care and Ayurvedic supplements. Its brands include Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Vatika, Dabur Red Paste and Real juices.

