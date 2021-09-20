Dabur expands Vatika brand to face wash category

“Be it hair oil or shampoo, Dabur Vatika has evolved as the preferred personal care brand for millions of consumers over the years. With the New Vatika Face Wash, we are now expanding the Vatika franchise to give consumers a Soap and Paraben-free product for their daily face care needs," Rajat Mathur, Dabur India’s AGM for consumer marketing­­­­­­­­.

