Home >Companies >News >Dabur expands Vatika brand to face wash category

Dabur expands Vatika brand to face wash category

Vatika is Dabur’s haircare brand that sells a range of shampoos and hair oil.
1 min read . 12:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The product range, exclusively launched with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, comes in three variants and is priced at 170 for 150 ml

NEW DELHI : Dabur India on Monday announced its entry into the face wash category with the launch of Vatika face wash. Vatika is the company’s haircare brand that sells a range of shampoos and hair oil.

The product range has been exclusively launched with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. It comes in three variants and is priced at 170 for 150 ml.

The move comes as the company positions Vatika as a personal care brand.

“Be it hair oil or shampoo, Dabur Vatika has evolved as the preferred personal care brand for millions of consumers over the years. With the New Vatika Face Wash, we are now expanding the Vatika franchise to give consumers a Soap and Paraben-free product for their daily face care needs," Rajat Mathur, Dabur India’s AGM for consumer marketing­­­­­­­­.

The launch via online channel comes as the company has been increasing its share of sales from e-retailers. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the company’s share of sales via e-commerce touched 8%.

The company will continue to research and co-create products with Flipkart, especially in the personal care segment.

Dabur has always bet big on e-commerce as a channel of the future, said Smerth Khanna, business head, e-commerce, Dabur India Ltd.

“Both Dabur and Flipkart teams have worked closely to understand the emerging trends in the natural ingredient-based face wash category to come up with this natural range," he said.

