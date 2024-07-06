Dabur expects improved demand, rural growth in Q1FY25 amid normal monsoon, gov’t continued focus on macroeconomic growth

Dabur sees improvement in demand, rural growth in Q1. The company is optimistic about the future, citing a normal monsoon forecast and the government's ongoing focus on macroeconomic growth.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
First Published6 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Dabur expects its operating profit to grow slightly ahead of revenue
Dabur expects its operating profit to grow slightly ahead of revenue

Dabur, a homegrown FMCG company, announced a noticeable sequential improvement in demand trends for the June quarter, with a particular boost in rural growth, on July 5, 2024, PTI reports.

The Indian FMCG major is optimistic about the future, citing a normal monsoon forecast and the government's ongoing focus on macroeconomic growth. "We expect the improvement to accelerate in the coming month," Dabur stated in its quarterly update for the period ending June 30, 2024, PTI quoted.

Also Read | ICYMI: Shareholder discontent rises as Nilekani is reappointed Infosys director

Dabur anticipated mid-single-digit volume growth for its domestic business and consolidated revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits for Q1 FY25. This growth is attributed to its well-known brands, including Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, Real, and Vatika, as pe the report.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 6, 2024: Emcure Pharma IPO: GMP steady, focus shifts on allotment date after strong subscription status

"In India business, HPC (home and personal care) & Healthcare segment is expected to grow in high-single digits," the company noted. However, the beverage segment faced challenges due to reduced travel and out-of-home consumption caused by the intense summer heat, while the food (culinary) category showed strong momentum, as quoted by PTI.

Dabur's Badshah Masala business, acquired two years ago, is projected to achieve "strong volume-led growth" in the high teens, according to the update.

The company also highlighted robust growth in its International Business, which typically accounts for 25-30% of its overall revenue. However, Dabur noted that "severe currency depreciation in Turkiye and Egypt continued to have an impact on translated growth."

Also Read | Radhika Gupta lists four factors that matter in your returns

Dabur reported stability in commodity prices during the June quarter. "Gross margins are likely to witness some expansion on account of rollover price increases and cost-saving initiatives," the company said. Additionally, "The business continued to invest strongly behind the brands with A&P spends growing ahead of revenue."

As a result, Dabur expects its operating profit to grow slightly ahead of revenue.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsDabur expects improved demand, rural growth in Q1FY25 amid normal monsoon, gov’t continued focus on macroeconomic growth

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue