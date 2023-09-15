Dabur eyes ₹7000 crore in business from HPC, ₹5000 crore from healthcare in medium term2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:19 PM IST
In FY23, the company's home and personal care business reported net sales of ₹3,846 crore, making up 47.2% of its domestic business. The healthcare business reported net sales of ₹2,581 crore, while the food and beverages business reported net sales of ₹1,724 crore
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd. plans to have ₹7,000 crore in revenues from its home and personal care business, and taking its healthcare business to ₹5,000 crore in the medium term. This growth will be driven by the company's strategy of extending its existing brands into newer categories and consumption occasions, as well as tapping into new platforms such as e-commerce.