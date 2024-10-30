Dabur expands haircare portfolio with Sesa Care acquisition

  • This marks Dabur’s second major acquisition in the last two years. In 2022, Dabur acquired a 51% stake in spice maker Badshah Masala for 587.52 crore

Suneera Tandon
Published30 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Dabur sells hair oils under Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Almond brands. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Dabur sells hair oils under Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Almond brands. (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: Dabur India Ltd will acquire a 51% stake in hair care company Sesa Care Pvt. Ltd for an enterprise value of 315-325 crore.

Dabur will pay 12.6 crore to True North, a private equity fund and the haircare company's existing owner, to acquire 51% of the total paid up cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) of Sesa. The FMCG major will also assume Sesa's debt of 289 crore, which will be backed by a corporate guarantee of Dabur

As part of the merger, shares of Dabur will be issued in exchange for the shares and the remaining 49% CRPS of Sesa Care.

The merger is expected to be completed in 15 to 18 months, subject to approvals, Dabur said in a regulatory filing. Ambit Private Ltd was the advisor to the transaction.

This marks Dabur’s second acquisition in the last two years. In 2022, it acquired a 51% stake in spice maker Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd for 587.52 crore. 

Wednesday’s announcement will help Dabur expand its presence in the 900 crore ayurvedic hair oil market.

“The proposed merger brings substantial revenue and cost synergies. Dabur's extensive distribution network, category expertise, and access to key international markets can be leveraged to grow the brand and expand its footprint,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Dabur sells hair oils under Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Almond brands. The move will further strengthen its position in the value-added hair oil market and pit it against competitors such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Indulekha, Emami’s Kesh King and Marico’s Parachute. 

In 2015, Emami, a Kolkata-based consumer goods company, acquired Kesh King, an ayurvedic hair and scalp care brand, for 1,651 crore. 

Sesa Care sells its flagship Sesa Ayurvedic Oil in addition to shampoo, and conditioners. In 2018, True North acquired a majority stake in Rajkot-based Ban Labs Pst Ltd., the maker of Sesa hair oil. 

Also read | Rural demand is finally taking off. FMCG firms capitalize with strategic moves

Dabur on Wednesday reported a 17.5% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) to 425 crore for the quarter ended September. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at 3,028.59 crores , down 5.5%.

In fiscal 2024, Sesa Care reported a turnover of 133 crore. The company, which operates a manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh, has 11% share in the hair oil market in the country, per the regulatory filing by Dabur. 

Sesa also has a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh under Sesa Care Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. Upon completion of the merger, the business will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dabur.

 “This merger aligns with our long-term vision to consolidate our portfolio and tap into newer growth opportunities. By integrating Sesa's range of Ayurvedic hair care products and expertise with Dabur’s extensive distribution network, category expertise, and access to key international markets, we aim to grow brand Sesa and deliver enhanced value to our stakeholders in addition to revenue and cost synergies,” Dabur chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said. 

Dabur will continue to actively look for additional targets in both traditional and new age areas, Abhinav Dhall, executive director and group head of corporate strategy at the company said. 

Also Read: Dabur's September-quarter update pours cold water on market hopes 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsDabur expands haircare portfolio with Sesa Care acquisition

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.