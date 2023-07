NEW DELHI : Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India added five new brands with sales greater than ₹100 crore in FY23, the company said in its fiscal 2023 annual report released to the exchanges on Tuesday.

“Today, we have a portfolio of 23 billion rupee brands, brands with sales greater than ₹ 100 crore. The year 2022-23 saw five brands joining this list. In all, we now have 17 brands that are above ₹100 crore but lesser than ₹500 crore in size; two brands that are over ₹500 crore but less than ₹1,000 crore in size, and another four brands that have a turnover of more than ₹1,000 crore," the company said.

Brands to enter the billion rupee portfolio during the last fiscal include—Honitus, Real drinks, Odomos, Dabur herb’l and Badshah spices.

FMCG volumes declined across sector in India during first nine months of last financial year, the company said.

Meanwhile, companies faced high commodity prices during the fiscal that touched multi-decade highs in many countries. The inflationary environment also took a toll on consumption patterns as consumers tightened their purse-strings and consumer goods industry witnessed a slow-down, said Mohit Burman, c.hairman, Dabur India, addressing shareholders in the company’s annual report.

For instance, in the year—the company experienced material inflation rate of 12%.

However, the company is witnessing a reversal in the commodity cycle, resulting in reduced prices for most of its key commodities. This allows Dabur to anticipate an expansion in gross margins for the current year, said Mohit Malhotra, whole-time director and CEO, Dabur India.

“To mitigate this impact, we implemented price increases and initiated cost-saving measures. However, despite these efforts, we did observe some contraction in gross margins. Fortunately, we are now witnessing a reversal in the commodity cycle, resulting in reduced prices for most of our key commodities, with the exception of the food and beverages basket. This development allows us to anticipate an expansion in gross margins for the current year," he said.

Dabur will allocate the expanded gross margin towards advertising and promotion (A&P) investments, which experienced moderation due to high inflation.

“Secondly, the remaining portion will contribute to gradual improvement of our operating margin. In current year we are also embarking upon a host of cost-saving initiatives to drive efficiencies across our functions be it supply chain, procurement, packaging and indirect overheads. These measures, coupled with moderation in inflation, provide a positive outlook for Dabur, allowing us to capture potential cost advantages and enhance financial performance," he said.

Dabur ended FY2023 with consolidated revenue of ₹11,529.9 crore, up 6% from ₹10,888.7 crore in 2021-22. Net profit for full year declined by 1.8% to ₹1,707.1 crore.

The year also marked Dabur’s entry into the ground and blended spices category with the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Badshah Masala Private Ltd. “This acquisition is in line with Dabur’s strategic intent to expand its foods business to ₹500 crore in three years and expand into the ₹25,000 crore branded spices market which offers significant potential," said Burman.

In fiscal 2023—Dabur invested ₹509 crore towards capex for upgrading its manufacturing capability and setting up new production lines in Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Jammu, besides integration of the latest state-of-the-art technology. Dabur’s products reach 7.7 million retail outlets in India; the company has a network of 14 manufacturing units spread across the country.