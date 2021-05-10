NEW DELHI : Dabur India Ltd on Monday announced the launch of a pain relief spray under the existing Dabur Rheumatil pain relieving brand that is used for joint aches.

The product has already been launched across e-commerce platforms and through regular retail channels. The Dabur Rheumatil Spray is priced at Rs130 for 40g/ 57 ml pack, the company said.

Dabur Rheumatil is already present in the market in an oil, gel and a tablet format. Dabur will compete with the likes of Reckitt and Sun Pharma that sell popular pain relief sprays and ointments such as Moov and Volini, respectively.

“Dabur Rheumatil Spray is a unique blend of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients such as turpentine, eucalyptus, peppermint, gandhapura and dalchini, with oil of wintergreen and menthol for rapid and effective relief from muscle pain. This not only marks our entry into a new category, but further boosts our ayurvedic healthcare products portfolio," said Durga Prasad, Dabur’s marketing head for the ethicals business.

Dabur has been putting newer products in the market, including Dabur Tulsi Drops, Dabur Amla Juice, Dabur Giloy-Neem-Tulsi Juice, Kaadha, etc. accelerating the launch of newer health and immunity products.

On Friday, the company said it is set to invest Rs550 crore to build additional capacity and to ramp up existing capacity to augment its healthcare portfolio.

The maker of Vatika shampoo and Dabur Red toothpaste has purchased land in Madhya Pradesh as part of its efforts to enhance capacity. “We’ll invest Rs550 crore in the next four to five years to set up a greenfield facility in central India to cater to our east, south, west, and also the north region. We have already taken a 50-acre plot near Indore to spruce up and augment our capacities essentially for the healthcare business, Chyawanprash and also the home and personal care business. That is what we are doing to augment capacity in the long term because penetration of healthcare is going up in the country and for the long term we have to be prepared," the company’s chief executive officer, Mohit Malhotra, said in a post-earnings call.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.