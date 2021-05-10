Dabur India enters pain relief spray category

The maker of Vatika shampoo and Dabur Red toothpaste has purchased land in Madhya Pradesh as part of its efforts to enhance capacity. “We’ll invest Rs550 crore in the next four to five years to set up a greenfield facility in central India to cater to our east, south, west, and also the north region. We have already taken a 50-acre plot near Indore to spruce up and augment our capacities essentially for the healthcare business, Chyawanprash and also the home and personal care business. That is what we are doing to augment capacity in the long term because penetration of healthcare is going up in the country and for the long term we have to be prepared," the company’s chief executive officer, Mohit Malhotra, said in a post-earnings call.

