Dabur India Q3 net profit jumps 24% to 494 cr

FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹494 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹399 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to ₹2,729 crore from ₹2,353 crore in December 2019.

At 3:20 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 2.8% lower at ₹513.

