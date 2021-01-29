Dabur India Q3 net profit jumps 24% to 494 cr

Dabur India Q3 net profit jumps 24% to ₹494 cr1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 03:23 PM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to ₹2,729 cr
FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹494 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹399 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to ₹2,729 crore from ₹2,353 crore in December 2019.
At 3:20 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 2.8% lower at ₹513.
