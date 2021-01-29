Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Dabur India Q3 net profit jumps 24% to 494 cr
At 3:20 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 2.8% lower at 513

Dabur India Q3 net profit jumps 24% to 494 cr

1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to 2,729 cr

FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit at 494 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 399 crore in the year-ago period.

FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday reported 24% rise in consolidated net profit at 494 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 399 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to 2,729 crore from 2,353 crore in December 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 16% to 2,729 crore from 2,353 crore in December 2019.

At 3:20 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 2.8% lower at 513.

