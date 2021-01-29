Dabur India reports 23.7% increase in third quarter profit

NEW DELHI : Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd , on Friday reported a 23.7% jump in third quarter profit, beating street estimates.

For the three months ended 31st December 2020, consolidated net profit stood at ₹493.50 crore up from the ₹398.87 crore reported in the year ago period. A Bloomberg poll of 20 analysts pegged Dabur’s third quarter profits at ₹467 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,728.84 crore up 16% from ₹2352.97 crore reported in the year ago period.

Dabur reported its highest ever quarterly revenue and profits. The company’s domestic volumes grew 18.1%.

Healthcare vertical comprising brands such as Honitus, Dabur honey, Pudin Hara etc had a strong quarter.

“With the COVID fears receding and mobility improving, we have reported a stellar performance during the quarter with strong revenue and profit growth. Riding on our strategic business transformation exercise aimed at developing aggressive growth engines in the core business areas, our domestic healthcare vertical ended the quarter with a 28% growth. We are also witnessing a revival in discretionary spending by consumers, which helped the Home & Personal care business grow by 16%. Our International Business has also staged a smart recovery and reported a growth of 13.5% during the quarter," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at the company said in a statement to the press.

Dabur's healthcare business—44% of domestic sales—grew 28% during the quarter helped by double- digit growth of Dabur Chyawanprash and Dabur Honey.

In home and personal care—oral care and shampoo recorded a strong double-digit growth year-on-year. Overall, the home and personal care portfolio grew 16%. Foods reported a 4.7% growth as juices saw some recovery quarter-on-quarter. Dabur’s international business reported a 13% growth during the quarter.

The company also announced the appointment of Ankush Jain as the chief financial officer replacing Lalit Malik who is set to leave the company. Jain will take over as CFO with effect from April 1, 2021.

