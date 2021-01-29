Dabur India reports 23.7% increase in third quarter profit

“With the COVID fears receding and mobility improving, we have reported a stellar performance during the quarter with strong revenue and profit growth. Riding on our strategic business transformation exercise aimed at developing aggressive growth engines in the core business areas, our domestic healthcare vertical ended the quarter with a 28% growth. We are also witnessing a revival in discretionary spending by consumers, which helped the Home & Personal care business grow by 16%. Our International Business has also staged a smart recovery and reported a growth of 13.5% during the quarter," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at the company said in a statement to the press.

