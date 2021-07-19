Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd., on Monday informed the exchanges that the company’s non-executive chairman Amit Burman has been hospitalised in London and is recuperating after undergoing a surgery for a case of Aneurysm.

“Dabur India Ltd today announced that Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Amit Burman has been hospitalised in London and is undergoing treatment for a case of Aneurysm. Mr. Burman is recuperating after undergoing surgery," the company said in a filing on Monday.

The surgery was successful, and his health is improving. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest, the company added.

Burman (52) is responsible for Dabur India's foray into processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd. Under foods the company sells brands such as Dabur Real and Hommade.

Burman holds an MBA degree from University of Cambridge, a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, USA and a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA.

He took on the responsibilities as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices. Burman stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. He was then appointed the Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He took charge as the Chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019.

He started his career at Dabur's Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging.

In FY21, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹9,562 crore.

