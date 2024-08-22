Dabur India to set up plant in Tamil Nadu with ₹400 crore investment

This is Dabur’s first manufacturing unit in south India and will help expand capacity across brands such as Red Toothpaste, Odonil and Honey

Suneera Tandon
Published22 Aug 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Dabur already operates 14 manufacturing plants in India. (File Photo: Mint)
Dabur already operates 14 manufacturing plants in India. (File Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd will set up a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an initial investment of 135 crore. The company plans to scale it up to 400 crore over the next five years.

This is Dabur’s first manufacturing unit in south India and will help expand capacity across brands such as Red Toothpaste, Odonil and Honey.  

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government for the plant on Thursday.

Last year, Dabur had commenced construction of its largest manufacturing facility in India in Madhya Pradesh, with an estimated investment of  550 crore. The unit will manufacture a range of food products, Ayurvedic medicines and health supplements, the maker of Vatika hair oil, and Real Juice said.

Dabur operates 14 manufacturing plants in India and draws a large part of its business from markets in northern India.

Capacity expansion comes as consumer goods makers increasingly extend their reach in response to the rising demand for branded products.

Also read | Rural comeback should be more enduring trend going forward: Dabur India CEO

Dabur's investment will allow the company to better serve the growing demand for its products in south India and strengthen its market presence in the region, said chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra.

The FMCG major reported an 8% growth in consolidated net profit to 500 crore in the June quarter. Revenue was up 7% to 3,349 crore. In FY24, it reported revenue of  12,404 crore, with a net profit of  1,843 crore.

Dabur sells products under the home and personal care categories, apart from food and beverages and healthcare products. Its brands include Meswak toothpaste, Dabur honey, Amla hair oil, and Real fruit drinks.

“We've chosen to set up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu as part of our strategy to be closer to our consumers…,” said Rahul Awasthi, global head of operations, Dabur India. “This will also enhance our sourcing of agricultural produce from local farmers in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Shares of Dabur India were trading at 645.00 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, up 1.7% from the previous close in a largely positive market.

Also Read: Contamination controversy hurts exports of Dabur’s Badshah Masala

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 01:51 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsDabur India to set up plant in Tamil Nadu with ₹400 crore investment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.35
    02:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -1.85 (-0.78%)

    Bandhan Bank

    206.25
    02:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.45 (1.2%)

    Tata Steel

    153.90
    02:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2 (1.32%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.50
    02:10 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.9 (-0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    695.30
    02:05 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    55.1 (8.61%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,024.00
    02:05 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    72.05 (7.57%)

    Raymond

    2,020.00
    02:05 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    130.25 (6.89%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    585.90
    02:06 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    37.75 (6.89%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue