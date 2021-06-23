Home-grown FMCG company Dabur India on Wednesday announced that it will be setting up a new plant in Madhya Pradesh for the manufacturing of food products, ayurvedic medicines and health supplements.

The unit will be established with an investment of ₹550 crore, the FMCG company said in a statement. The facility will be spread over 51 acres of land and will become one of the largest manufacturing facilities for Dabur worldwide, the company added.

The company said that it has "commenced construction of its largest, most modern and environment-friendly manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh."

The first phase of construction of this new facility – which has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh Government as well as the Central Government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021-22 financial year. Located in the SMART Industrial Park near Indore, this unit would provide direct cum indirect employment to around 1,250 people initially and over 3,000 people at the end of the final phase.

Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said, "This new facility will provide us the space needed to rapidly expand our production capacity to not only satisfy the growing demand for Ayurvedic products and medicines but also develop and launch innovative Food Products for the future. The new factory is a step forward towards strengthening our position as the world's largest Ayurvedic products and medicines manufacturer and a market leader in Indian Foods and Beverages category"

The company further stated that since the COVID outbreak, demand for Ayurvedic products has seen rapid growth.

"This significant investment reflects Dabur's confidence in the future of Ayurveda and our strong commitment to Madhya Pradesh as a strategic manufacturing hub," Dabur India Ltd Executive Director-Operations Shahrukh A Khan said.

As part of Dabur's strong commitment to "Green Company" principles, the new facility will incorporate energy conservation in its design and operation, the company added. Special focus is also being given to the Environment with the company planning to construct an energy-efficient building. "Dabur will also extend its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes to the local community as part of its commitment to community development in areas where it operates," it said.

At the time of publishing the story, Dabur India's scrip at BSE was trading 0.018% lower at ₹566.55.

Last month, Dabur India Ltd has reported an increase of 33.98 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹377.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹281.60 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 25.27 per cent to ₹2,336.79 crore, compared with ₹1,865.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said that in a challenging market environment, Dabur has delivered another consecutive quarter of double-digits and sales growth.

Dabur's revenue from the consumer care business segment was up 26.36 per cent to ₹2,009.63 crore as against ₹1,590.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from food business was up 24.93 per cent to ₹274.14 crore as compared with ₹219.44 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its retail business was down 18.2 per cent to ₹23.13 crore from ₹28.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue from other segments was up 17 per cent to ₹23.95 crore, against ₹20.47 crore a year ago.

Dabur's international business reported a growth of 19.4 per cent in rupee terms and 21 per cent in constant currency terms.





