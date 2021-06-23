Dabur India to set up its largest unit in Madhya Pradesh, to invest 550 crore

The first phase of construction of this new facility – which has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh Government as well as the Central Government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme – is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021-22 financial year. Located in the SMART Industrial Park near Indore, this unit would provide direct cum indirect employment to around 1,250 people initially and over 3,000 people at the end of the final phase.

