Dabur India turns plastic waste neutral

As India’s consumer market has opened up over the last decade, middle-income households are buying more of everything from detergents, to colas leading to more plastic waste. India’s per capita consumption of plastic at 11 kg per year is still among the lowest in the world, yet it generates a staggering 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Of this, 60% is recycled.

