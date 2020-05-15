Dabur launches support #Vocalforlocal ads for its products

NEW DELHI: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on promoting local brands and following 'Vocal for local' mantra, consumer goods firm Dabur India Ltd has launched #Vocalforlocal series of campaign for its various brands including ayurvedic Red toothpaste, Amla hair oil, Real fruit juices, Chyawanprash and Hajmola digestive tablets across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. https://twitter.com/DaburIndia/status/1261223074122174465?s=19

Created by advertising agency Daily Digital, the ads are a mix of text and images with product pictures accompanied with Support #Vocalforlocal.

The company, arguably the first one to latch on to the #Vocalforlocal bandwagon, aims to highlight its Indian heritage as in the post-covid world, economies across the world are more likely to look inwards. The same will be true for India, with feelings of nationality and made-in-India being the key factors in purchase decisions.

Noting that the economic stimulus announced by the government in the past few days are aimed at developing home-grown industries, Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Ltd said that as a brand, Dabur evokes feelings of trust, health and well-being in the minds of our consumers.

"...Dabur is the oldest and most trusted ayurvedic and natural healthcare company in India, and we are using this campaign to champion our 135-year-old heritage and the fact that our products are ‘Made in India, by Indians, for Indians’," he said.

Since its inception in 1884 in Kolkata, Dabur has transformed into a multi-location transactional business. The company has a manufacturing presence across eight overseas locations and products reaching over 100 countries across the globe.

Dabur has started promoting these ads on digital media and they will also be aired on television, particularly news channels, the company said.

Although Dabur has done a series of ads in their categories on this, but any impact if at all will be in limited categories, said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president (research), Edelweiss Securities.

"In the toothpaste category it can be negative for Colgate while in the juices category it can be negative for Pepsi.In rest of the categories, Dabur is a leader and MNCs are small or not present," he noted.

