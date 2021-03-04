Dabur moves to premiumize Vatika portfolio

India's top fast moving consumer goods companies that typically work on feeding more mass-market demand in India are clearly keen to move up the value chain. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India’s top packaged consumer goods maker, for instance, launched its range of eco-friendly Love, Beauty and Planet brand of hair care and cleansing products in India in 2019. The move also resonates with younger, urban shoppers that are seeking variety, and in HUL’s case, even demanding more sustainable brands.