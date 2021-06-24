Dabur pilots carton-free packaging for toothpaste brand

“In a first of its kind step by any toothpaste brand in the market, we are pleased to announce the launch of our carton-free packs for Dabur Red Paste with a new eco-friendly design. This is a pilot initiative being rolled out in Modern Trade outlets, to begin with. Together, this move is expected to result in an annual saving of 150 tons of paper," Rajeev John, vice president marketing-personal care, Dabur India, said.