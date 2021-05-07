New Delhi: Dabur India is set to invest Rs550 crore in building additional capacity as well as expand existing capacity to augment its healthcare portfolio and home and personal care business, the company’s chief executive officer, Mohit Malhotra said in post-earnings call on Friday evening. The packaged consumer goods firm reported a 34% year-on-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit to Rs377.29 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs281.60 crore in the year-ago period.

For the quarter ended 31 March, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs2,337 crore, up 24.5% from the Rs1,865.36 crore reported by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in the year-ago period.

To enhance capacity, the maker of Vatika shampoo and Dabur Red toothpaste has purchased land in Madhya Pradesh. “We'll be investing Rs550 crores the next four to five years to set up a greenfield facility in central India to cater to our east, south, west and also the north region. We've already taken a 50-acre land in near Indore to spruce up and augment our capacities essentially for the healthcare business, Chyawanprash and also the home and personal care business. That is what we are doing to long term augment capacity because penetration of healthcare is going up in the country and for the long term we have to be prepared," Malhotra said.

India business reported volume growth of 25.4% during the quarter. Analysts at Edelweiss Securities said sales and profit were below the brokerage’s estimates given the company's low base quarter.

The company took price hikes during the quarter due to "unprecedented inflation" and warned of another round of price increases.

Malhotra said the operating environment remains “very challenging". Localized lockdowns are leading to some last mile disruption, he said. Consumers could also shun discretionary purchases, he warned.

“While there is not a nationwide lockdown till now, unlike last year, the localized restrictions are leading to some last mile disruption in supply chain. That said, we are better prepared as a team to handle the pandemic compared to last year...

While this remains a developing situation, our factories continue to operate on a relatively normal basis. Going forward, we anticipate that there may be an impact on the discretionary product portfolio as people are staying home and outdoor activity is restricted," he said. However, the company's healthcare portfolio, especially, the immunity building Ayurvedic products, is witnessing an uptick in the second part of April and should make up for any loss in the discretionary product business, he said.

The company’s healthcare portfolio that houses packaged honey reported a 23% growth in the fourth quarter, while the over-the-counter business with brands such as Pudin Hara grew 34%.

Within its home and personal care portfolio toothpaste brands reported market share gains, during the year.

"We also witnessed a sequential revival in discretionary spending, which helped the home and personal care business grow by 32.6%. The oral care category was the out-performer in this category, reporting an over 42% growth during the fourth quarter, led by a 45% surge in the toothpaste business. Dabur ended the year with a 120 bps gain in market share in the toothpaste category," the company said in an earnings release. Hair oils business grew by over 24%.

Interestingly its beverages business—with drinks under Real brand—grew 27% during the quarter; foods was up 36%, the company said.

“Despite continued pressure on the institutional and HORECA business, the Food & Beverages business marked a turnaround to report a nearly 28% growth during the quarter," it said in a statement.

It however flagged inflationary pressures in medium term with sharp inflation in agri commodities and speciality chemicals. This could adversely impact the operating margins going forward.

“The company was benefited with the strong growth in health supplement and Ayurveda based products given consumption shifted towards the healthier products. We believe with the second wave of pandemic, the strong growth in health supplements and Ayurveda based products would continue," analysts at ICICI Securities said in post-earnings note. However, they drew caution on operating margins in medium term.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.