Dabur plans Rs550 crore investment to augment capacity: Q4 profit up 34%

To enhance capacity, the maker of Vatika shampoo and Dabur Red toothpaste has purchased land in Madhya Pradesh. “We'll be investing Rs550 crores the next four to five years to set up a greenfield facility in central India to cater to our east, south, west and also the north region. We've already taken a 50-acre land in near Indore to spruce up and augment our capacities essentially for the healthcare business, Chyawanprash and also the home and personal care business. That is what we are doing to long term augment capacity because penetration of healthcare is going up in the country and for the long term we have to be prepared," Malhotra said.