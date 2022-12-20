Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dabur promoters offload 1% stake in company via block deal

Dabur promoters offload 1% stake in company via block deal

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST Edited By Jyoti Banthia
Dabur (Photo: Bloomberg)

  • The purpose for this transaction is to raise funds, said the company in its filing

FMCG company Dabur India Ltd promoters, Burman family, have offloaded one per cent stake in the company. The promoters sold it through block deal.

Burman family, the promoter group of Dabur India Ltd, sold it through its two entities, Gyan Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Chowdry Associates.

"Following entities of Barman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India Limited, have sold approximately 1% shares through a block deal which was completed today i.e. on 20th December 2022. Gyan Enterprises Pvt Ltd., and Chowdry Associates," said the company in its regulatory filing.

The purpose for this transaction is to raise funds, said the company in its filing.

"The purpose of doing this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in private hands of the Burman family," Dabur added in its regulatory filing.

Recently, Dabur India announced that it had entered women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care sanitary napkins.

FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd reported a 2.85 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to 490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from 505.31 crore reported in Q2FY22.

However, its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to 2,986.49 crore during Q2FY23 against 2,817.58 crore recorded in Q2FY22. The Q2 revenue growth stood at 8.5% on a constant currency basis. The consolidated revenue for the quarter reported a 3-year CAGR of 10.5%.

Dabur has also acquired 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of 587.52 crore. Dabur announced this acquisition while posting its September quarter results.

The company scrip was down by 1.51 per cent at 579.85 on BSE.

