NEW DELHI : Dabur India Ltd has onboarded Bollywood actor Disha Patani to endorse its skincare brand Dabur Gulabari.

As the new brand ambassador for Dabur Gulabari, Patani will appear in multiple campaigns that will run across platforms.

The company has also re-launched Gulabari in a new pack, along with refreshed packaging.

“As part of our efforts to make the brand more youthful and in sync with the aspirations of the modern-day consumer, we have refreshed the Dabur Gulabari packaging. I am confident that the signing of our new brand ambassador and the packaging revamp will further strengthen the brand’s position amongst the consumers" Abhishek Jugran, Dabur India Ltd’s vice president for marketing said.

Dabur Gulabari is a brand of packaged rose water. It is sold as a toner and face cleanser. It is largely targeted at young female consumers.

Patani’s association with the brand will help Dabur build a better connect with the brand’s current user base and also make the brand more relevant to a young and teenage audience, the company said.

“Dabur Gulabari is built on a strong equity of natural ingredients making it a perfect match with Disha’s natural beauty. Disha Patani is not only the perfect personification of Dabur Gulabari’s brand values but also serves as an inspiration to young teenage girls who dare to dream," Jugran said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.