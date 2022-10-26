Dabur set to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala for 587.52 cr

"Dabur has entered into a share purchase agreement("SPA") and shareholders agreement ("SHA") on 26 October, 2022 with the existing promoters and shareholders of the Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd (Target Company) for the acquisition of 51% equity shareholding of the Target Company from its various shareholders (balance 49% to be acquired after a period of 5 years). Upon acquisition, the Company will add ground spices, blended spices, and seasonings in its portfolio. The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategic intent of entering into new adjacent categories in the food space," the company said in its filing.

