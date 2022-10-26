Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Dabur set to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala for 587.52 cr

Dabur set to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala for 587.52 cr

2 min read . 04:44 PM IST Edited By Jyoti Banthia
Dabur India said the idea is to service all health and personal care related needs of patients. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

  • Dabur Ltd will acquire the 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala and the remaining 49 per cent after a period of five years

FMCG major Dabur is set to acquire 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of 587.52 crore. Dabur announced this acquisition while posting its September quarter results.

FMCG major Dabur is set to acquire 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of 587.52 crore. Dabur announced this acquisition while posting its September quarter results.

Dabur Ltd will acquire the 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala and the remaining 49 per cent after a period of five years.

Dabur Ltd will acquire the 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala and the remaining 49 per cent after a period of five years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

"Dabur has entered into a share purchase agreement("SPA") and shareholders agreement ("SHA") on 26 October, 2022 with the existing promoters and shareholders of the Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd (Target Company) for the acquisition of 51% equity shareholding of the Target Company from its various shareholders (balance 49% to be acquired after a period of 5 years). Upon acquisition, the Company will add ground spices, blended spices, and seasonings in its portfolio. The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategic intent of entering into new adjacent categories in the food space," the company said in its filing.

The cost of acquisition of has been agreed at 587.52 crore, said the company.

“Cost of acquisition of 51 percent equity shareholding has been agreed at 587.52 crore less proportionate debt as on the closing date (100 percent enterprise valuation being 1,152 crore which translates to revenue multiple of around 4.5x and EBIDTA multiple of around 19.6x of FY2022-23 estimated financials)," Dabur added in its filing.

Dabur said the acquisition is in line with its strategic intent to expand its food business to 500 crore in three years and expand into new adjacent categories. This will also mark Dabur's entry into the over 25,000 crore branded spices and seasoning market in India.

"Our investment in Badshah Masala will help expand this business and continue to provide unmatched quality products. This acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to build our foods business. We intend to leverage our international market presence to grow this business globally," said Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India Ltd.

"The transaction is expected to be Cash EPS neutral in the first year and accretive thereafter. The acquisition is expected to be completed within this fiscal. As per our agreement, we will acquire the balance 49% shareholding after 5 years," said P D Narang, Group Director Dabur India.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from 505.31 Cr reported in the correposnding quarter last fiscal.

However, its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to 2,986.49 crore during Q2FY23 against 2,817.58 crore recorded in Q2FY22.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP