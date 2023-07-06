New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India said demand trends in both urban and rural India reported signs of improvement in the June quarter as inflation ebbed.

“During the quarter, trends in both urban and rural India have shown signs of improvement. One of the key contributing factors to this positive development has been the reduction in inflation. Sequential moderation in inflation has positively impacted consumer spending power and is resulting in gradual improvement in offtakes in the industry. Dabur’s consolidated business including recently acquired Badshah Masala, is expected to register growth exceeding 10%," the company said in its June quarter updated filed to the exchanges on Thursday.

The update provides an overall summary of the performance and demand trends witnessed during the quarter ended June 30, 2023; the company is yet to file its quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile Dabur’s international business is expected to report a strong performance with double-digit growth in constant currency, the hair oil maker said.

“Softening of inflation in international markets is having a positive impact on the business. The healthcare and home and personal care (HPC) businesses in India have performed well and are projected to achieve double-digit growth backed by mid-single digit volume growth. Within HPC, the home care category is expected to report value growth in high teens and oral and hair care categories growing in low double digits. However, the F&B business, and in particular, the summer centric beverages portfolio, had a muted quarter due to unseasonal rains and a moderate summer," it added.

Consequently, India business is expected to post growth in high single digit.

Moderating inflation is expected to lead to year-on-year gross margin expansion, the company said. “We are channelizing a major part of the gross margin expansion towards ramping up advertising and promotion (A&P) spends to ensure long-term success. Consequently, operating profit should grow in line with revenue growth. However, PAT growth will be lower than operating profit growth mainly due to brand amortization expenditure on account of acquisition. For the full year, we expect improvement in gross margins to continue," the company added.

Dabur’s update follows those reported by competitors such as Marico and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., earlier this week. Godrej Consumer Products Limited is expected to report double-digit volume growth in its India business in the June quarter, the company said in its quarterly update on Wednesday.