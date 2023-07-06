Dabur to report high single digit growth in India business in Q12 min read 06 Jul 2023, 08:43 PM IST
During the quarter, trends in both urban and rural India have shown signs of improvement. One of the key contributing factors to this positive development has been the reduction in inflation, said Dabur
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India said demand trends in both urban and rural India reported signs of improvement in the June quarter as inflation ebbed.
