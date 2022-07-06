Dabur to report high single digit revenue growth in India business in Q1FY23

On the profitability front, inflationary pressures continue to impact input costs such as crude led derivatives, vegetable oils, honey and other agri-based commodities
NEW DELHI: Dabur India, the maker of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), expects its domestic business to report “high single-digit" revenue growth in the June quarter, the company said in a quarterly update ahead of its first quarter earnings announcement.
“During the quarter, consumption pressure continued across the sector on account of unprecedented inflation which has impacted the share of the income available for spending on consumer staples. This was witnessed across urban and rural markets," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Wednesday.
“Dabur’s India business has been fairly resilient and is expected to report high single digit revenue growth on a very high base of 35.4% revenue growth in Q1 FY22," it said.
The company reported mid single-digit volume growth during the June quarter.
“The company’s food and beverages vertical has seen strong double-digit growth in the quarter on the back of improving out-of home consumption, innovation, and intense summer season, home and personal care portfolio is expected to record high single to low double-digit growth on a high base of 26.1 % growth in Q1 FY22. Healthcare vertical is expected to report a decline over last year’s high base," the company said.
“We continue to grow ahead of category growths and gain market share in most of our segments," it added.
Dabur could also report high single-digit revenue growth in its international business in constant currency terms.
The update comes amid FMCG companies battling high inflation.
The maker of Dabur Amla hair oil and Real juices has been taking judicious price increases and has embarked on cost saving initiatives to mitigate the impact on margins.
“On the profitability front, inflationary pressures continue to impact input costs such as crude led derivatives, vegetable oils, honey and other agri-based commodities…however, the input cost pressure combined with portfolio mix changes have led to a near term impact on the operating margins which are expected to be lower by around 200 bps as compared to Q1FY22, with margins normalising to pre-covid levels for Q1 despite unprecedented inflation," the company added.