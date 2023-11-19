Dabur to set new manufacturing unit in South India in less than a year, says CEO Mohit Malhotra
FMCG and ayurvedic products manufacturer Dabur is planning to set up a new manufacturing unit or factory in South India in less than a year’s time to scale up its business in the region, said Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra in an interview with news agency PTI.
