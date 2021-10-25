Dabur withdraws Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple. Here's why

Consumer goods major Dabur is the latest brand to withdraw an advertisement after facing backlash online. An ad showing a same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth rolled out by Dabur for their product Fem Creme bleach was criticised by a section of social media users.

Issuing an "unconditional" apology, Dabur India said, “Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments."

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

This comes a week after FabIndia removed a promotional capsule about its new festive line after backlash from right-wing groups.

The viral ad shows two young women gleefully preparing for their first Karva Chauth festival, while one is applying bleach on the other's face.

Both the women are seen discussing the significance of the festival and the reason for celebrating it. Another woman joins the two and gives each one of them a saree to wear for the night.

Then, the women are seen facing each other with a sieve and a decorated plate with water in front of them, signalling that they are partners following which Fem's logo appears on the screen and the voiceover says, "glow with pride".

Earlier on Sunday night, Dabur had responded to the social media backlash in a separate statement, saying, “Dabur and Fem as a brand strive for diversity, inclusion and equality, and we proudly support these values in our organisation and within our communities. Our campaigns too reflect the same. We understand that not everyone will agree with our stance, and we respect their right to hold a different point of view. Our intention is not to offend any beliefs, customs and traditions, religious or otherwise. If we have hurt he sentiments of any individual or group, it was unintentional, and we apologise."

