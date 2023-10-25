Daewoo eyes consumer electronics mkt
SummaryDaewoo brand to be established in India through partnership with local company Kelwon Electronics
New Delhi: Daewoo is set to return to India but not as an automaker. In its new innings, the South Korean manufacturer of appliances and consumer electronics will offer power and energy storage solutions, and eventually expand its offerings to electrical products including kitchen and home appliances, besides e-bikes, a top company official told Mint on Wednesday.