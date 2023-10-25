Daewoo eyes consumer electronics mkt

Kelwon’s initial focus will be on meeting aftermarket demand for existing internal combustion engine vehicles (IC-engine) with lead acid batteries before transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). “In terms of support of incentives and subsidies for EVs, there were some disruptions in the last one year and some entities were penalized. So, at this moment, if you take those subsidies but you’re not highly localized, then you lose on incentive. If you don’t take subsidies you are not price competitive. So, I guess it will take a year or year and a half for the ecosystem to stabilize. Probably then it will be a good space to come in. Till that time, we will work to bring the brand back. We will be launching power energy and electronics. So, at least we are in the customer’s mind and can take customer mind share," HS Bhatia, managing director, Kelwon Electronics, said.