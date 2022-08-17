Daikin India sets up third R&D centre with 500 crore investment

Daikin India sets up third R&D centre with ₹500 crore investment1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
The new centre will have 22 testing facilities and labs that will also bolster Daikin’s manufacturing capabilities to help it meet export demand
New Delhi: Local arm of Japanese electronics company Daikin on Wednesday said it has invested ₹500 crore in setting up its third research and development centre in India. The facility, located in Neemrama, Rajasthan, will be operational from 2023.
Spread over 24,000 sq mtr, the centre will employ over 250 engineers dedicated to research and development of tailor made products for the Indian market. The new centre will have 22 testing facilities and labs that will also bolster Daikin’s manufacturing capabilities to help it meet export demand from overseas market.
This is Daikin’s third development centre. It already operates centres in Hyderabad and Neemrana. The new R&D centre is located next to the company’s manufacturing facility at Neemrana. This also maximises synergy with the R&D and manufacturing teams of the India unit resulting in better coordination and productivity, the company said.
“We at Daikin strongly believe in constant innovation and this R&D centre will help us to put channelized effort in conceptualization of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable. India is a critical market for us and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit Indian conditions & build products as per the demands of consumers," said Srinivas Reddy, vice president, R&D, Daikin India.
To be sure, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.( DAIPL) is a 100% subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan. The company sells premium air conditioning solutions in the Indian market.
The R&D centre will look at building products that not just suit Indian consumers but will also focus on creating technologies which are sustainable and environment friendly for the global consumers, said K J Jawa, chairman and managing director, Daikin India.
Daikin has already invested in setting up multiple HVAC or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and refrigeration R&D capabilities here.
Meanwhile, consumer demand for upgraded products with higher energy efficiency and eco-friendly refrigerants is on the rise. Daikin partners with various consultants who have expertise in specialised fields such as electronics and HVAC design on a global level, the company said.