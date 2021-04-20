Daily Mail owner files antitrust suit against Google, citing Royals coverage
- Publisher says its U.K. royals coverage was played down in search results; claims it was punished for not steering sufficient ad space to Google
The Daily Mail’s owner filed an antitrust suit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday, alleging the tech giant manipulates search results and advertising auctions in ways that harm online publishers.
The suit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges that Google punishes publishers in search rankings if they don’t sell enough advertising space through Google’s marketplace.
