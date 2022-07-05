Daily room rates, occupancies in hotels exceed 2019 figures: Report

Cities like Mumbai continued to be the market leader in driving the hospitality market with occupancy of more than 80% in May 2022, followed by Pune and Bengaluru, said a report by HVS Anarock
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Hotels in India are on a growth path as travel is back in full swing. Cities like Mumbai continued to be the market leader in driving the hospitality market with occupancy of more than 80% in May 2022, followed by Pune and Bengaluru, said a new report by hospitality consulting firm HVS Anarock.
Hotels in India are on a growth path as travel is back in full swing. Cities like Mumbai continued to be the market leader in driving the hospitality market with occupancy of more than 80% in May 2022, followed by Pune and Bengaluru, said a new report by hospitality consulting firm HVS Anarock.
In its ‘Hotels & Hospitality Overview’ report, it said the average daily rate of hotels in May ranged at ₹5,750-5,950 which is 6-8% higher than the corresponding month in 2019. Average occupancy was 63%-65%, an increase of 1-3% percentage points over 2019. Revenue per available room, a metric used to measure a hotel’s performance, ranged between ₹3,622-3,867, up 10-12% over May 2019.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report said that while rising travel costs are yet to have a discernible impact on travel demand, the industry’s recovery may be hampered due to ongoing economic and global headwinds. Domestic air traffic increased by more than 11% in May compared to April, nearly reaching the May 2019 level. Occupancies in Goa and Kolkata saw an increase of between 8-12% over May 2019 while Mumbai, New Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru grew at a 4-8%.
“We were mapping the month of May and it has been much better than May 2019. We are ahead on all parameters like occupancies, average room rates and revenue per available room. This is obviously due to the strength of domestic travel. International business has not yet come back and so it can only get better from here. The strength of domestic tourism is something that has been very well recognized by the industry," said Mandeep S Lamba, president of the company.
He expects the industry to breach the 70% occupancy mark in 2024, which has not been seen in the last 20 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lamba said business travel is picking up even in cities like Bengaluru which had a slow start as the IT market has not bounced back yet.
“We’re seeing signs of business travel recovery and we will see almost full robust business travel again by the last quarter of this calendar year," he added.