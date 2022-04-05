Dailyhunt parent raises $805 mn at a valuation of $5 bn

The company is making forays into Web3 by providing experiences across its local language creator base of over 50 million creators and its local language content ecosystem. The company claims over 80 billion video plays per month. Bedi and Gupta also said that VerSe Innovation is looking to launch its products internationally, without naming any specific countries, but added that the company would be making the announcements in the next two weeks.

