Dailyhunt parent raises close to $28 mn at $2.9 bn valuation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
VerSe Innovation, parent of Dailyhunt, had raised $450 million as a part of its Series I round from global investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II, among others, in August last year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: VerSe Innovation Pvt Ltd, parent of local language news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-form video app Josh, has raised nearly $28 million, or a little over ₹207 crore, as part of its Series I funding round from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), according to a regulatory filing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: VerSe Innovation Pvt Ltd, parent of local language news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-form video app Josh, has raised nearly $28 million, or a little over ₹207 crore, as part of its Series I funding round from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), according to a regulatory filing.
As part of the transaction, VerSe Innovation has allotted 50,148 Series I2 preference shares and 10 Series I equity shares to CPPIB at an issue price of ₹41,283.50 apiece, as per the filing.
According to VCCircle estimates, the latest fundraise values VerSe Innovation at $2.92 billion. VerSe Innovation has now diluted 21.46% stake with the latest round, with promoters holding the rest. The company will use the funds for general corporate purposes, according to the filing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
News website Entrackr first reported the transaction, saying that the latest fundraise has valued Zetwerk at $3.1 billion. An email sent to VerSe Innovation did not elicit an immediate response.
VerSe Innovation had raised $450 million as a part of its Series I round from global investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II, among others, in August last year. Existing investors Sofina Group, QIA and BCap had also participated in the funding round back then. The fundraise had more than doubled VerSe Innovation’s valuation from when it hit a unicorn valuation, VCCircle had reported.
The company had joined the coveted unicorn club in December 2020 after it raised over $100 million from Google and other investors. Unicorns are private companies with over $1 billion valuation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
VerSe Innovation recently bought Indian social networking app GolBol. As part of the deal, VerSe Innovation brought in GolBol’s entire team including co-founders Shanu Vivek, Karandeep Singh Gujral and Kaushik Mahato to help multiply the impact of Josh. GolBol was VerSe's third acquisition of 2021. The company had previously bought Bengaluru-based Cognirel Technologies Pvt Ltd to improve its AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities and video-sharing app Vebbler, to increase creator offerings on Josh. In an interaction in August last year, the company’s co-founders had said that the company was eyeing as many as 12 acquisitions in 8-10 months.
VerSe Innovation, earlier this month, roped in Sandip Basu, a former Airtel executive, as its group chief financial officer, at a time when the company is aggressively focussing on monetisation and extending its tech platforms to plug content needs of local language audiences globally.
Dailyhunt was launched as Newshunt by former Nokia executives Umesh Kulkarni and Chandrashekhar Sohoni in 2009 and sold to VerSe Innovation in 2012. Newshund was as Dailyhunt in August 2015. The company uses a proprietary algorithm to deliver personalised news content. It offers news articles and other content licensed from thousands of partners
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!