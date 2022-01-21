Dailyhunt parent raises close to $28 mn at $2.9 bn valuation

VerSe Innovation recently bought Indian social networking app GolBol. As part of the deal, VerSe Innovation brought in GolBol’s entire team including co-founders Shanu Vivek, Karandeep Singh Gujral and Kaushik Mahato to help multiply the impact of Josh. GolBol was VerSe's third acquisition of 2021. The company had previously bought Bengaluru-based Cognirel Technologies Pvt Ltd to improve its AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities and video-sharing app Vebbler, to increase creator offerings on Josh. In an interaction in August last year, the company’s co-founders had said that the company was eyeing as many as 12 acquisitions in 8-10 months.