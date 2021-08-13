Dailyhunt  raises  $450  million

“This round was significantly oversubscribed. The biggest differentiator for us in the market is that we built our AI and ML capabilities before we entered into the short-form video space. Further, we haven’t gone behind celebrities but built the ecosystem with influencers in Tier 2 and 3 geographies, bringing content diversity. We have been profitable on our core Dailyhunt business and are focusing on monetization now for Josh," said Umang Bedi, co-founder of VerSe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}