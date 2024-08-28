Companies
Dailyhunt parent buys majority stake in data provider Valueleaf
Summary
- The deal comes four months after VerSe, the parent of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video sharing app Josh, acquired US-based subscription service Magzter
Bengaluru: VerSe Innovation, the parent of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video sharing app Josh, has acquired a majority stake in Valueleaf Group, an India-focused digital marketing agency.
