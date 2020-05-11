Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announces new appointments

Mumbai: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) on Monday announced the official appointment of two new senior executives Karl-Alexander Seidel and Muthu Maruthachalam C.

While Seidel is appointed as the head of the bus division, Daimler Buses India, from May 1 replacing Thomas Fricke, Maruthachalam is the new vice president of supplier management and logistics (trucks) Asia India from April 2020, the company said on May 11.

Seidel, a veteran at DICV, was earlier part of the core team that had established the company in 2008-09, before rejoining in 2014. Over the past 5-6 years, Siedel has headed various functions including logistics, supplier and quality management and operations at Daimler Buses in India.

Meanwhile, Maruthachalam C has been with the company since 2009 that includes his stint at Daimler subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Japan), where he oversaw product reliability and warranty for Fuso trucks and buses globally. He has replaced Ralf Mungenast in his new role.

DICV said that Thomas Fricke and Ralf Mungenast have returned to Germany to take on new roles at Daimler after successfully handing over he responsibilities to their successors.

“Muthu Maruthachalam C and Karl-Alexander Seidel are highly capable leaders. Their competence will help DICV grow its business in India and abroad," said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer at DICV.

Last week on May 8, DICV had announced a key change to its organizational structure integrating customer service with the existing marketing and sales division under Rajaram Krishnamurthy.

Krishnamurthy is now vice president for marketing and sales and customer services.

The company had said that the integration of marketing and sales with customer service divisions would ensure a faster response time. DICV has also empowered the regional heads of its four zones (North, South, East and West) with complete business of their respective areas to achieve greater agility in operations along with faster decision-making.





