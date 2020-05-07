MUMBAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plant in Chennai in a phased manner, ensuring safety of its employees.

The company said it plans to ramp-up production gradually and for the time being will work with essential employees. The company's dealerships across the country have also started resuming operations, adhering to local guidelines on lockdown.

The company, in a statement, said it was able to resume operations in less than 24 hours after receiving necessary permissions from the local authorities due to its intensive month-long planning for resumption.

"Being part of the Daimler global network allowed us to see the implications of covid-19 well before the lockdown was announced here in India. We immediately initiated a crisis management team to steer us safely through this difficult situation," said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

A crisis management team was set up with representatives from different departments, with team members having virtual meetings with the company’s top executives daily.

Sanjay Kumar, general manager of facility management and nominated head of the crisis management team at the company, said the cross-functional team was able to source facts quickly to figure a plan of action for swift implementation. He added that the plan of action can also be revised under a short notice.

“Information and agility is the key to crisis management," Kumar added.

DICV said the crisis management team has initiated several safety and sanitation measures over the last few months ranging from the mass cleaning up of the truck manufacturer’s 400-acre plant to renovation of facilities designed for new work flow ensuring social distancing guidelines.

The team has also been tracking the health and safety of the company’s more than 4,000 employees, apart from overlooking contributions under corporate social responsibility.

The company said it has provided its employees with health and safety manuals, instructional videos and web-based trainings with an intent of educating all stakeholders about the precautions necessary during the pandemic.

“Every single person in the entire automotive supply chain must work together to avoid infection. That is why it is called a chain because every link is vital," added Arya.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated