Daimler India CV market share improves in 2020 despite covid impact

“DICV continues to transform the Indian CV industry with our made-for-India BharatBenz brand. The value offered by our products is validated by increasing customer confidence, enabling us to outpace the market even during the tough conditions of 2020. We are also proud to be a leader in ‘Making in India for the World’, proven by our growing export business," said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}